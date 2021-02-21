Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 891 new COVID-19 cases, along with nine additional deaths.

On the vaccine front, an additional 11,842 state residents have received at least the first dose, bringing the total to 754,602.

Vaccination sites are giving 13,000 to 14,000 shots during the weekdays, which includes second doses as well. But activity drops sharply over the weekends.

Minnesota has been receiving shipments of the required second dose that is needed to provide immunity protection. So far, 341,332 people have gotten the second shot.

To date, the pandemic has sickened 479,036 Minnesotans and led to 6,432 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Of the newly reported deaths, four were residents of long-term care facilities.

Most people who become ill from the coronavirus experience mild or no symptoms. An estimated 465,382 of those sickened are considered to be no longer infectious.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications that require medical attention.

The number of people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 complications continues to decline. A total of 29 additional patients were getting care Sunday. Intensive care beds were filled with nine new patients.

Diagnostic laboratories reported 28,676 test results to state officials, an increase from 32,110 the previous day.

Janet Moore • 612-673-7752 @ByJanetMoore