Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 813 new COVID-19 cases, along with 8 additional deaths.

On the vaccine front, an additional 41,611 state residents have received at least the first dose, bringing the total to 878,346.

Vaccination sites are giving 13,000 to 14,000 shots during the weekdays, which includes second doses as well. But activity drops sharply over the weekends.

Minnesota has been receiving shipments of the required second dose that is needed to provide immunity protection. So far, 452,562 people have gotten the second shot.

To date, the pandemic has sickened 484,594 Minnesotans and led to 6,483 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Of the newly reported deaths, 4 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Most people who become ill from the coronavirus experience mild or no symptoms. An estimated 470,819 of those sickened are considered to be no longer infectious.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications that require medical attention.

The number of people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 complications continues to decline. A total of five patients were newly admitted to hospitals on Sunday, down from 29 new patients last Sunday. Intensive care beds were filled with two new patients, down from nine new patients last Sunday.

Diagnostic laboratories reported 29,143 test results to state officials, an increase from 28,288 the previous day.

