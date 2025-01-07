An 80-year-old woman was “fully engulfed” by flames while on a motorized scooter in Ely and died, officials said Tuesday.
80-year-old woman dies after being ‘fully engulfed’ in flames on motorized scooter in Ely
The incident occurred outside a care facility, police said.
The incident occurred late Monday afternoon outside the Boundary Waters Care Center, police said. Officials have yet to address how the fire started.
A 911 call sent emergency personnel to the facility shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to police.
“The victim was fully engulfed before staff members were able to get the person off the scooter,” a police statement read.
The woman, who lived in the care facility, was taken to Ely Hospital with severe burns and then transferred by air ambulance to a Duluth hospital, where she died, police said. Her identity has yet to be released.
The scooter was motorized and intended to help with mobility issues, according to Ely Assistant Police Chief Mike Lorenz, who said he expects to learn more from the State Fire Marshal’s Office “within the coming week.”
One care center staff member suffered noncritical injuries but did not require hospital admission.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is heading the investigation.
