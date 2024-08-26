Club Book booked this year’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, Jayne Anne Phillips, to participate in the annual series for literature lovers.
8 top writers announced to this year’s Club Book events
Jayne Anne Phillips, Matt Goldman and Yangsze Choo will take part (either live or on Facebook) in the Friends of the Saint Paul Library series.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 26, 2024 at 8:00PM
Phillips’ event will be online, but three of the eight writers in 2024 Club Book, sponsored by Friends of the Saint Paul Library, will appear in person. They’re:
- Emiko Jean, whose “The Return of Ellie Black” drew raves from Stephen King and the Star Tribune, at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Merriam Park Library in St. Paul.
- Minneapolis novelist Matt Goldman, whose new mystery is “Still Waters” and who will appear at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at Northtown Library in Blaine.
- And Reese’s Book Club veteran Yangsze Choo, who will discuss her latest, “The Fox Wife,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Savage Library in Savage.
The virtual-only events, on Facebook Live, are:
- Jasmine Guillory, whose new romantic comedy is “Drunk on Love,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
- Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, whose latest is “Catalina” at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
- Phillips, who won her Pulitzer for “Night Watch,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 7.
- Socially-aware horror writer Stephen Graham Jones, whose latest is “The Angel of Indian Lake,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 16.
- And bestselling novelist Lisa See, who’ll talk about her new “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 7.
All eight events are free, with no registration required. Like the Facebook Live talks, the live ones also will be available online afterwards. For more information, visits clubbook.org.
Jayne Anne Phillips, Matt Goldman and Yangsze Choo will take part (either live or on Facebook) in the Friends of the Saint Paul Library series.