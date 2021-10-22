A former employee has been sentenced to eight months in prison for stealing more than $315,000 from a northern Minnesota casino over six-plus years, according to federal charges.

The sentencing this week of Jennifer L. Boutto, 33, of Willow Valley Township, Minn., in U.S. District Court Court in St. Paul came after she pleaded guilty to embezzlement and theft from the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, operators of the Fortune Bay Resort and Casino in Tower.

"Ms. Boutto took advantage of the managerial position she had been trusted with and selfishly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa," Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk in a statement released after sentencing. "This brazen theft of tribal funds deeply impacted the Tribe's ability to provide services to its own members."

Bois Forte Tribal Chair Cathy Chavers also issued a statement, contending that "far too often crimes are committed against tribes in Indian Country and the punishment is a slap on the wrist. ... We are relieved to put an end to this matter and are now able to breathe a bit easier seeing justice done. Now our community can begin the process of healing and ensuring this never happens again."

Her sentence from Judge Eric Tostrud fell below the federal guideline range of 18 to 24 months. It includes making full restitution and participating in a mental health counseling or treatment program.

Boutto was hired to book reservations in 2008 and then got promoted to front desk supervisor, a position that allowed her to issue cash refunds without direct supervision.

From January 2013 to October 2019, according to the prosecution, Boutto issued false cash refunds against the invoices of previous customers she knew had spent significant amounts of money at the casino. She then accessed the Fortune Bay vault and retrieved the falsely refunded amount.

Prosecutors argued in court filings ahead of sentencing for an 18-month prison term. While the filings acknowledged that she and her husband had sizable medical expenses, "Boutto's scheme outpaced her apparent need and eventually became a mechanism of greed."

In total, Boutto executed the scheme 2,994 times and stole $315,739.87. Her average false refund was $28 in 2013, when she stole $15,060.22 by year's end. In 2019, her average act of theft was $531 in a year she stole $88,187.18.

She spent "significant sums on Amazon, travel, and a SiriusXM radio subscription," the filing continued. "Boutto also admittedly enjoyed relatively expensive recreational activities such as hunting, fishing, and riding ATVs."

The defense asked the court to spare Boutto a prison term and sentence her to home detention with work release, restitution and supervised probation.

Upon being promoted to front desk supervisor, the defense argued in court filings that Boutto "saw millions of dollars passing through the resort and casino. The amount of money made by Fortune Bay seemed unreal to her, like made-up numbers that had no real meaning."

As the family medical expenses grew for her and her husband, Boutto stole "little by little ... to pay for hospital bills, medications and groceries," the defense contended. "Ms. Boutto used the money she stole to get by and she has nothing of significant value to show for the money she took."

A prosecution filing revealed that in the final and most active 18 months, her fraud funded $8,426 on health and beauty services, $1,381 on hotels, $1,800 on liquor, $2,741 for motorcycle services, $5,600 on Amazon, $3,692 on iTunes, and $1,514 at restaurants. Another $22,457 was either withdrawn in cash or transferred together accounts or individuals.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482