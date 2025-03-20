8 south Minneapolis neighborhood organizations explore reorganization to stay relevant

“One South is creating a long-term sustainability plan,” said Joel McReynolds, executive director of the Longfellow Community Council. “We’re probably probably looking at like a third of the funding that we’ve kind of gotten used to, and so we’ll have to address that in some capacity, whether that is being more collaborative with the other neighborhood organizations around us, whether that’s raising funding through a different means, whether that’s reducing our programming, that will just be a reality that’s going to happen eventually, no matter what.”