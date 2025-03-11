With so much attention always paid to its older and more popular sibling, 7th St. Entry might be called the Jan Brady of Twin Cities rock venues. This year, though, First Avenue’s kid-sister venue will be shown some deserved love on its birthday.
First Ave's 7th St. Entry announces special 45th anniversary concerts March 21-23
Soul Asylum, P.O.S. and Kiss the Tiger will each headline a night at the old horse they rode in on.
A series of 45th anniversary underplay concerts has been announced for later this month at the smaller rock club on the corner of 1st Avenue and 7th Street in downtown Minneapolis — three all-local shows representative of different eras in the incubatory club’s fertile history.
Soul Asylum, the Mighty Mofos and Arcwelder will all return to the stage they helped bring to life in the 1980s on March 21; Mofos frontman Billy Batson was also a longtime Entry sound engineer. From the 2000s-era indie-rap scene, Doomtree rapper P.O.S. will play another in a series of comeback gigs on March 22 with Makr An Eris, featuring Lizzo’s former Chalice bandmate Sophia Eris. Then one of the scene’s best-loved current rock bands, Kiss the Tiger, will finish off the three-day blowout on March 23 with newcomers Megasound (an offshoot of Bad Bad Hats) and versatile groover Eric Mayson.
Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now via first-avenue.com and will probably sell out fast. See prices for each show below.
Originally home to the café inside the Greyhound bus depot that became the Depot rock club in 1970 (renamed First Avenue in 1983), the 250-person space that now houses 7th St. Entry was variously used as a coat room, storage closet and arcade before longtime general manager Steve McClellan and other staffers came up with the idea for a smaller rock room for up-and-coming bands. The venue was christened by Curtiss A and Wilma & the Wilburs on opening night, March 21, 1980, just eight months before Curt helmed the first John Lennon tribute in the Entry following the Beatle’s murder.
It should probably be noted that First Avenue is also celebrating its 55th anniversary on April 4 with one of its most storied homegrown bands, but you know… Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!
Here’s the rundown of the Entry 45th anniversary concerts:
- Friday, March 21: Soul Asylum, Mighty Mofos and Arcwelder (8 p.m., $45).
- Saturday, March 22: P.O.S. and Makr An Eris (8 p.m., $25).
- Sunday, March 23: Kiss the Tiger, Megasound and Eric Mayson (7 p.m., $15).
Soul Asylum, P.O.S. and Kiss the Tiger will each headline a night at the old horse they rode in on.