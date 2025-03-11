First Ave's 7th St. Entry announces special 45th anniversary concerts March 21-23

Originally home to the café inside the Greyhound bus depot that became the Depot rock club in 1970 (renamed First Avenue in 1983), the 250-person space that now houses 7th St. Entry was variously used as a coat room, storage closet and arcade before longtime general manager Steve McClellan and other staffers came up with the idea for a smaller rock room for up-and-coming bands. The venue was christened by Curtiss A and Wilma & the Wilburs on opening night, March 21, 1980, just eight months before Curt helmed the first John Lennon tribute in the Entry following the Beatle’s murder.