Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 779 new COVID-19 cases, along with 7 additional deaths.

On the vaccine front, an additional 19,343 state residents have received at least the first dose, bringing the total to 661,187.

Vaccination sites are giving 13,000 to 14,000 shots during the weekdays, which includes second doses as well. But activity drops sharply over the weekends.

Minnesota has been receiving shipments of the required second dose that is needed to provide immunity protection. So far, 227,551 people have gotten the second shot.

To date, the pandemic has sickened 473,567 Minnesotans and led to 6,376 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Of the newly reported deaths, two were residents of long-term care facilities while the majority of newly reported deaths were in private residences.

Most people who become ill from the coronavirus experience mild or no symptoms. An estimated 459,525 of those sickened are considered to be no longer infectious.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications that require medical attention.

The number of people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 complications continues to decline. A total of 40 patients were newly admitted to hospitals Sunday, down from 59 a week earlier. Intensive care beds were filled with 7 new patients, up from 3 in the prior week.

Diagnostic laboratories reported 27,155 test results to state officials, a decrease from 30,817 the previous day.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751