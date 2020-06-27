A 77-year-old man died Friday night after his car drifted off the road and crashed into a railroad crossing post in Clear Lake Township, Minn.
Around 11:23 p.m., Brian Johnson, of Clearwater, Minn, was driving northbound on Hwy. 24 approaching Hwy. 10 when he drifted off the roadway and struck the post “at a high rate of speed,” according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Johnson was wearing his seat belt and alcohol was not involved, according to the State Patrol.
