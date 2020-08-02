Eight more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 769 new confirmed coronavirus infections, according to a data release Sunday morning.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for five of the newly announced deaths, which came on a volume of about 15,174 completed tests. Statewide, the pandemic’s toll reached 1,614 deaths.

The latest numbers show 302 patients were hospitalized, compared with 317 on Saturday; 149 patients required intensive care, the same as on Saturday. Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been trending down or holding steady in recent weeks.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 5,241 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 6,383 cases statewide. A total of 48,847 Minnesotans who were infected with the novel coronavirus no longer need to be in isolation.

Confirmed cases have been reported in all of the state’s 87 counties.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness and many lack symptoms.