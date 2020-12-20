Minnesota is reporting 70 new deaths and more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases, the state Health Department said Sunday morning.

The state's one-day count of new cases came on a very high volume of about 65,100 newly completed tests.

Since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota in March, the state's tallies include 397,319 total positive cases, 20,547 hospitalizations and 4,850 deaths.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 45 of the newly announced deaths, and 3,149 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Numbers released Sunday show health care workers have accounted for 30,367 positive cases. More than 369,912 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. People at greatest risk include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751