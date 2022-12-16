If you want to trade snowmen for sand castles, consider a Caribbean escape. From Anguilla to Turks and Caicos, new hotels have sprung up across the region, including an eco-chic hideaway, a getaway by a massive reef system and a resort steps from what's being billed as "the first world-class theme park in the Caribbean."

Anguilla

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club

An undated photo provided by Leo Diaz shows a villa room at Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Course.

Overlooking the white sands of Rendezvous Bay, the Aurora Anguilla has hundreds of acres to explore plus a hydroponic farm, a spa and a new nine-hole golf course by Greg Norman, who also designed the resort's 18-hole championship course with views of St. Maarten and the Caribbean Sea.

It also offers hiking, kitesurfing and a fitness studio. Lodging ranges from rooms with a wraparound terrace and private Jacuzzi, a multi-bedroom villa, or an "estate home" with a private pool and butler. The property recently announced that it will stay open year-round, including in the fall when other resorts on the island typically close. Rates in December, from $544 a night.

Belize

Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection

The dive shop and pier at Alaia Belize.

A lodestone for scuba divers, including Jacques-Yves Cousteau, Belize is home to the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System, the second largest reef system in the world. It's just a few hundred yards from the Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection on Ambergris Caye. The property offers scuba diving and snorkeling excursions from its dock as well as diving instructions and certification.

The reef is hardly the only draw. Alaia Belize has a spa and three pools, including a rooftop pool and lounge with views of the Caribbean. Rent a golf cart to explore the streets of San Pedro or enjoy a nightcap at one of four bars before retiring to one of the 155 guest rooms and suites. Rates from $349 a night.

Dominica

Coulibri Ridge

Coulibri Ridge resort in Dominica.

Sitting atop a mountain ridge with views of the Caribbean, Coulibri Ridge has all the trappings of a carefree resort — a spa, yoga pavilion, gym, high-speed Wi-Fi — while being fully off the grid. The 285-acre retreat uses solar energy, grows much of its own produce and funnels purified rainwater to its two infinity pools and 14 spacious studios and duplex suites. Each has a terrace with views of the sea, as well as a kitchenette. Some have outdoor rain showers or private pools.

American Airlines this year began offering daily flights to Dominica from Miami International Airport. From Dec. 15 to Jan. 15, rates start at $800 a night. Breakfast is included; lunch and dinner are a la carte.

Dominican Republic

Falcon's Resort by Meliá — All Suites Punta Cana

A rendering of Falcon’s Resort by Meliá — All Suites Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Referring to itself as "resortainment," this is a new brand from Meliá Hotels International and Falcon's Beyond, an entertainment development company. Punta Cana is its first location and is part of Katmandu Park, which includes interactive rides and attractions, as well as Falcon's Central, a shopping, dining and entertainment district still in development.

The resort, which opened Dec. 8, will have 622 suites when fully completed in 2023 and will have swim-up suites beside a pool, a water park, kids' camp, bars and restaurants, but nightly rates also include admission to the theme park. Rates from $420 a night.

Mexico

Motto by Hilton Tulum

Motto by Hilton Tulum.

Travelers who want to have a beach vacation — and save money while they're at it — may be interested in the modest 115-room Motto by Hilton Tulum, about 10 minutes from the city center in the Hunab Lifestyle Center, a shopping and dining zone.

The hotel aims to attract travelers who want easy access to prime locations and communal socializing spaces typically associated with hostels, including two rooftop pools, a rooftop bar, a casual bistro and a fitness center. Guest rooms are modern and on average less than 200 square feet, though it's possible to book connecting rooms. A number of rooms have flexible sleeping setups, such as a queen bed that stows into the wall or a bunk bed with a lower queen bed and an upper twin bed. Wi-Fi and parking are free, and the rates (flexible and based on double occupancy) in December might leave you with money for dinner on the town: From $145 a night; $139 for members of the Hilton Honors loyalty program.

St. Barts

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth

The Oceanview Pool Suite at Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth.

Cloistered on a private peninsula, Le Guanahani resort was a destination for laid-back luxury until it was shuttered in 2017 because of hurricane damage. Now redesigned as Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth, its two dreamy beaches dotted with palm trees remain — although plenty is new.

A children's club offers lessons in arts and crafts, cooking, gardening and local wildlife. There's a spa with a fitness center, blow-dry bar, nail salon and tennis facility. And the open-air Beach House St. Barth serves food and drinks inspired by French and Caribbean culture. But it may not be easy to leave your cottage. Each of the 66 sunny rooms and suites has a private outdoor space, from a covered veranda to a sun deck. Some have their own pools. Rates are about $1,900 a night from January through April, and from $1,200 from June through October.

Turks and Caicos

Rock House

Rock House from Grace Bay Resorts drew its inspiration from cliffside homes and villas in European getaways like the Amalfi Coast. Its 46 stand-alone homes and studios are built into the limestone of Providenciales' north shore. The studios have views of the 100-foot infinity pool while the one- and two-bedroom homes have terraces, vaulted ceilings, bathrooms with outdoor shower gardens and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The restaurant serves Adriatic cuisine, including seafood, pasta and aged steaks, alongside views of the Atlantic. In addition to kayaking, snorkeling, trail walking or yoga, there's also a jetty that extends into the ocean. Rates from $655 a night.