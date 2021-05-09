Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 810 new COVID-19 cases, as the seven-day trend in new cases continued to fall.

At least 2,651,747 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 2,140,832 have completed their vaccinations.

With the latest vaccinations, Minnesota is 48.5% of the way to its goal of vaccinating most residents aged 16 or older.

So far, 587,762 Minnesotans have had confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 that were reported to state officials after being confirmed by testing.

The Health Department reported seven additional deaths from complications of COVID-19 on Sunday, one of whom lived in assisted living or long-term care facilities. Those who died were between the ages of 50 and 89.

Minnesota has recorded 7,231 COVID-19 fatalities since the first death was reported last March.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications of COVID that require medical attention.