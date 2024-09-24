Seven Minnesota schools were recognized Monday as National Blue Ribbon Schools for their overall academic performance and-or strides made in closing achievement gaps among students.
7 Minnesota schools win National Blue Ribbon honors
Schools were nominated by state education officials for academic achievement, efforts to close achievement gaps, or success in both categories.
The annual honor was announced by the U.S. Department of Education, and places the seven schools among 356 across the country that are “raising the bar for our nation’s students,” the agency said.
In a statement congratulating Minnesota’s honorees, Education Commissioner Willie Jett gave a special nod to those recognized for closing achievement gaps and said students, educators, staff and families teamed up to make all seven schools a place that kids could call home.
“You are an example of what Minnesota schools can achieve,” he said.
The schools are Caledonia High School in Caledonia, Hills-Beaver Creek Secondary School in Hills, Franklin Elementary in Mankato, Chippewa Middle School in North Oaks, James Knoll Elementary in Ortonville, Pioneer Elementary in Pierz and Oakwood Elementary in Plymouth.
Up to 420 schools are nominated by state education officials each year for the honor, and they submit applications covering a wide range of elements, including instructional practices and programming, professional development, test results, leadership and school culture, the agency said in a news release.
Leaders articulate a clear vision and “data-driven instruction is a hallmark,” officials added.
Minnesota schools recognized for their work in narrowing achievement gaps were: Franklin Elementary in Mankato, James Knoll Elementary in Ortonville and Oakwood Elementary in Plymouth.
Franklin Elementary and Oakwood Elementary also were honored for their overall academic performance.
Schools identified as exemplary high performers were: Pioneer Elementary in Pierz, Chippewa Middle School in North Oaks, Caledonia High and Hills-Beaver Creek Secondary.
