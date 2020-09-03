Seven COVID-19 deaths and 1,047 infections with the coronavirus that causes the infectious disease were reported by Minnesota health authorities on Thursday — ahead of a holiday weekend that could exacerbate the pandemic.

Gov. Tim Walz scheduled a news conference Thursday afternoon at which he is expected to ask Minnesotans to remain vigilant in their social distancing and mask-wearing — echoing messages earlier in the week from Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House COVID-19 task force and state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Growing evidence about complications among people who have recovered from COVID-19 only adds to the need to reduce the spread of the virus, Malcolm said at a briefing Wednesday.

“We are focused on trying to reduce the number of cases in order to prevent long-term health damage in addition to hospitalizations and mortality.”

Minnesota remains at a tenuous position as it enters its seventh month of the pandemic. The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported that 272 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 and that 138 required intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications from their infections.

That daily number has remained fairly level throughout August and has declined this week — in part reflecting improved treatment with better oxygen management and new evidence that certain antiviral drugs and steroids work against COVID-19.

On the other hand, Birx warned Minnesota during a visit last weekend that its rate of new cases now exceeds the national rate. The state Health Department released the data from a White House report behind that statement — showing a current rate of 91 new cases per 100,000 people per week, compared to a current national rate of 88.

The state in total has reported 1,837 COVID-19 deaths and 78,123 infections. Daily case numbers have been artificially high this week, as the Health Department has added the results of thousands of tests that were belatedly reported by private labs. Some of those tests took place as far back as March, Malcolm said.

However, state health officials said there is a real increase in viral activity right now — and they warned that social activities over the Labor Day weekend could increase its spread if people don’t protect themselves through social distancing, mask-wearing, and avoiding large crowds.

“We need people to do all three as protective layers, not just one,” said Kris Ehresmann, state infectious disease director.

Fifty Minnesotans likely suffered infections when they traveled to South Dakota last month for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. That count includes one man in his 60s who died, but does not include secondary cases in which Sturgis participants brought the virus back to Minnesota and spread it to others, Ehresmann said.

Holiday weekends have not been kind to Minnesota amid the pandemic. Memorial Day weekend came at the height of the first wave of cases; the state had its worst day on May 28 with 606 hospitalizations and 35 deaths reported.

The Independence Day weekend marked a turnaround in viral activity in Minnesota. The state had reached a low of 6 new cases per 100,000 people per day on June 17, but the rate has steadily risen ever since and is now at 13 per day.