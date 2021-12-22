A Minneapolis woman has been sentenced to a 7 1⁄ 2 -year term for helping a gunman fatally shoot her boyfriend in northeast Minneapolis.

Tashawn A. Thomas, 28, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court last week after pleading guilty to aiding an offender in connection with the death of her boyfriend, 29-year-old Victor Pablo, on Feb. 21 on NE Lowry Avenue near Grand Street.

With credit for time in jail since her arrest, Thomas will serve roughly the first 4 3⁄ 4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Pablo, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times about 2:50 p.m. and died less than an hour later at HCMC from gunshot wounds to his upper torso, neck and arm.

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Gregory D. Starr-Taylor of Plymouth, was charged in March with two counts of second-degree intentional murder. Starr-Taylor was sentenced last week to a term of more than 27 years. He'll serve slightly less than 18 years in prison and the remainder on supervised release.

According to prosecutors:

A witness saw a white SUV pull up to a minivan and heard arguing followed by gunfire. Pablo did a U-turn on Lowry and soon crashed.

Phone and text messages pointed to Thomas conspiring with Starr-Taylor to set up Pablo for death.

She told police that she was upset with Pablo because he kept taking her minivan, but she thought Starr-Taylor would physically fight Pablo and not kill him. She also said Starr-Taylor and Pablo were in a dispute over "10 dollars and some females."