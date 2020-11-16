A judge sentenced a man to two months in jail for driving into a coffee shop patio in Eagan and seriously injuring two patrons while he was legally intoxicated.

Ihar Daniliuk, 45, was sentenced in Dakota County District Court last week after pleading guilty to two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Starbucks in the 1400 block of Central Park Commons Drive.

Stanton M. Baldwin, 29, of West St. Paul, suffered a broken leg, three broken ribs, a spinal fracture, internal bleeding and a dislocated hip. The other victim, Macy L. Olson, 30, of Eagan, suffered a broken leg and had cuts to her face closed with stitches.

Judge Joseph Carter lowered the counts to gross misdemeanor infractions and ordered Daniliuk to serve 30 days of his sentence starting on Aug. 19, 2021, and the balance on Aug. 19, 2022, anniversaries of the crash.

Daniliuk, of Eagan, was also put on probation for two years. Terms during that time include: No driving for the next six months, chemical dependency treatment, no alcohol or illicit drug use, and pay restitution to the victims.

The County Attorney's Office wanted a six-month jail sentence and five years' probation for Daniliuk. It also opposed having the counts reduced to gross misdemeanors.

"We are reviewing the matter to determine if we have the basis to appeal the sentence," Monica Jensen, spokeswoman for the County Attorney's Office, said Monday.

Olson told police soon after the crash that she saw Daniliuk trying to park at a nearby grocery store, but the SUV jumped the curb and drove straight toward where she and Baldwin were sitting.

Daniliuk admitted to police that he drank a bottle of Fireball whiskey about two hours earlier and explained that he "mixed up the pedals," hitting the accelerator instead of the brakes, the criminal complaint read.

A preliminary breath test given by police measured Daniliuk's blood alcohol content at 0.18%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.