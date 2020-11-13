Do you remember what your workspace looked like at your office? Your real office, not the office that you hastily erected in the dining room when you started working from home. It’s time to get serious. If your home is going to be your office for the foreseeable future, consider outfitting your space for efficiency, ergonomics and a little enjoyment:

1. Add a rug. Chances are you aren’t wearing shoes to work from home, and a chilly floor underfoot is a bad way to start your workday. Ikea’s black-and-white handwoven wool Stockholm rug is unique looking with its bold stripes, as well as durable and soil-resistant. $199, ikea.com.

2. Consider a desktop. Making do with a laptop? You can keep the laptop when you want to move around your house. But a desktop computer, with a bigger screen, can help alleviate neck and eye discomfort.

3. A comfortable chair. Consider investing in a chair with both style and substance. The Modway Articulate Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair is adjustable, comes in six colors, and provides a breathable mesh back, lumbar support with a padded and contoured mesh seat cushion. $142.79, amazon.com.

4. A better desk. What works for you and your needs? Need storage space or something wide with plenty of space to spread out? A desk is out there waiting for you. Crate & Barrel’s Spotlight Ebony X-Leg Desk offers a sleek tabletop, left-side drawer divided into organizational compartments for office supplies; and space for a keyboard or laptop. $599, crateandbarrel.com.

5. More lighting. Don’t just make do with what you have; upgrade your lighting to help with eyestrain, headaches and blurred vision. Flos’ Tab LED table lamp has a head that swivels 45 degrees to direct light on your desk. $395, store.moma.org. Fashion icon Paul Smith has updated the classic Anglepoise Type 75 Desk Lamp with an edgy color palette. The aluminum shade and weighted base can be repositioned, and remain perfectly in place once released. $255, rejuvenation.com.

6. Shelving. Piles of books and paper on your desk can impede your elbow room, so make sure you have a place to store the things you need. CB2’s V Bookcase and Room Divider has seven slanted shelves in alternating angles, creating an airy, uncluttered silhouette. $799, cb2.com.