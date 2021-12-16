Across the metro area, diners benefited from a rise of home-away-from-home restaurants that quickly evolved into the focal points of neighborhoods across the Twin Cities.

Two industry vets — chef Denny Leaf-Smith and front-of-house whiz Kim Tong — joined forces to create a cozy vibe inside the former Bardo on E. Hennepin in Minneapolis with a menu that bops around styles and cuisine. It functions equally well for casual drinks at the bar or a special night out, with a sublime burger and a side of crispy mushrooms or a lovely plate of scallops over carrot hummus and walnut tabouli. (JS)

Lucky Shoreview. Weary of the paucity of dining-out options in the northeast metro area, owner Carly Gatzlaff wisely enlisted a top-performing team (chefs Jonathan Gans and Aaron Marthaler, pastry chef Emily Marks, bar manager Michael Lindgren, interior designer Abby Jensen) to convert a former hardware store into a food-and-drink magnet that would boost property values in any neighborhood. (RN)

In the booming Minneapolis Mill District, the loss of the trailblazing farm-to-table restaurant Spoonriver in 2019 really hurt. It only made sense that the spot's new occupant would take Spoonriver's ethos to heart. Enter this all-day cafe from the Minnesota Farmers Union. The farmers themselves own it, and their stories — and the stories of the land they steward — are told in every dish, bringing a taste of the countryside to the urban core. (SJ)

The Grocer’s Table in downtown Wayzata.

At this covers-all-bases gathering place in Wayzata, first-time restaurateur Lindsay Pohlad, working as if she's done this all of her life, gets every key component just right. Appealing all-day menus? Check. Tempting baked goods? Yep. A top-performing coffee/wine bar? Totally. In addition, there's a well curated array of grab-and-go items, great-looking surroundings and welcoming service. (RN)

Heather’s staffer Alison Griffin organized takeout orders in the midst of the pandemic, providing a lifeline to the neighborhood.

Owner Heather Asbury debuted her south Minneapolis restaurant in March 2020, a few weeks before the pandemic changed everything. Little did she know that a convenient pickup window — designed for coffee and soft-serve ice cream — would become a portal for the kitchen's approachable, takeout-friendly fare, and a breakfast-lunch-dinner lifeline to nearby residents. A souped-up tented patio was another major asset. (RN)

Surdyk’s Sidebar anchors the corner of its northeast Minneapolis neighborhood.

Surdyk's Sidebar is a delightful little happy-hour and dinner nook that opened and reopened during the stutter-stop return of restaurants with a refined menu that excels. During the summer, the whole front window rolls back and provides a glorious view of the northeast Minneapolis neighborhood, providing a bit of a show while ordering a slew of small plates to share with friends. (JS)

