The Anchor Fish & Chips

During Lent, this restaurant — which is highly skilled in the deep-fryer arts — leaves the fish-and-chips heavy lifting to its food truck, with beer-battered wild Alaskan cod and hand-cut chips ($13.50) available out back Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m.

302 13th Av. NE., Mpls., theanchorfishandchips.com



Birchwood Cafe

This locavore's fish fry ($20) features two pieces of wild-caught walleye from the Red Lake Nation Fishery in Redby, Minn., plus French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. The whole shebang is gluten-free. Pick up a slice of Key lime pie ($6) or a gluten-free fudge brownie ($4.50) for dessert. Takeout only. Available Fridays from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

3311 E. 25th St., Mpls., birchwoodcafe.com



Blue Door Pub

Two options, both featuring beer-battered cod, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Dine in and it's an all-you-can-eat situation ($14.25), or go the takeout route ($12.25) and get two pieces of cod plus either fries or tots. Available Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. at the 42nd Avenue location and 4 to 10 p.m. at the Como Avenue location.

3448 42nd Av. S., Mpls., and 1514 Como Av. SE., Mpls., thebdp.com



Half Time Rec

At this friendly neighborhood Irish bar, it's all about all-you-can-eat beer-battered cod and fries ($11.99). Dine-in. Available Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m.

1013 Front Av., St. Paul, halftimerec.com



Red Stag Supperclub

Two basket options — fried cod ($12) or fried walleye ($13) — are served with coleslaw, potato chips and a sweet onion-infused tartar sauce. Double the fun for an extra $5. Available Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., dine in or takeout.

509 1st Av. NE., Mpls., redstagsupperclub.com



Urban Growler Brewing

The taproom's kitchen does a year-round Friday fish fry ($18) from noon to 7 p.m., serving lake perch, coleslaw, tartar sauce, pumpernickel rye bread and a side (fries, tots, tortilla chips and more). Takeout, or bundle up and eat in the beer garden.

2325 Endicott St., St. Paul, urbangrowlerbrewing.com