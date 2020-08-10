Flash flood warnings issued for a large portion of the southern metro have been canceled, but standing water is still a possibility.

The National Weather Service issued the warning early Monday morning after heavy rain accompanied with hail moved across the Twin Cities area. Some areas in southern Hennepin, northeastern Scott and northeastern Carver counties saw 3 to 6 inches of rain overnight, said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The weather service called off the warning after it received no reports of flooding, Hewett said.

To the south of the metro, strong storms were pushing through Olmsted, Freeborn, Wabasha and Winona counties in southeastern Minnesota, the last of the severe storms, the weather service said.

Plenty of rain that could have led to flooding fell across the south metro, particularly in northeastern Carver County where storms formed and traveled over the same area, Hewett said.

Unofficial readings included 5.52 inches at the weather service's offices in Chanhassen.

Lightning struck a park shelter in Lakeville where 40 people were attending an event. Three people were injured, none critically, when the bolt struck a building at Casperson Park, Lakeville police said.

Earlier in the morning, winds clocked at near 60 mph roared through Eden Prairie, Edina and Bloomington. Numerous tree were down in the area between Normandale Boulevard to Xerxes Avenue and from 90th Street to American Boulevard.

"We're finding areas throughout the entire city," the city's fire department said in a tweet.

Power was knocked in many places. At 8:30 a.m., more than 7,000 Xcel Energy customers in west metro were without electricity with about 3,400 of those in Bloomington, the utility said.

Hail as big as baseballs fell in Loretto as storms pushed into Hennepin County around 1 a.m., Hewett said. Other reports included hail 2 inches in diameter in Buffalo and 1 inch in Robbinsdale and Prior Lake, the weather service said.

Earlier on Sunday, a line of storms dropped golf ball-sized in Chaska and Chanhassen and quarter-sized hail stones in Bloomington, according to the Weather Service.

Severe weather also hit northern and northwestern Minnesota Sunday. A tornado was reported to have briefly touched down west of Thief River Falls while strong winds felled a pole barn and knocked down trees in Mavie, Minn. The Department of Natural Resources was called in to help cut trees that trapped campers in Big Bog State Park in Waskish, Minn, the weather service said.

Sunday's severe weather was the first in weeks, Hewett said.

"We've gotten lucky over the past couple weekends," he said. "We had watches but no [severe] storms."

But a cold front that will drop the temperature and dew points pushed through and spawned the storms, he said.

Monday calls for clearing skies and a high close to 80 degrees.

"If you have to check hail damage to siding or roof, today will be a pretty good day to do that," Hewett said. "It will be a nice day for a walk in the park."