Six more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 728 new confirmed coronavirus infections, according to a data release Sunday morning.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for four of the newly announced deaths, which came on a volume of about 16,718 completed tests. Statewide, the pandemic's death toll has reached 1,767.

The latest numbers show 301 patients were hospitalized, compared with 316 on Saturday; 137 patients required intensive care, compared with 148 on Saturday. Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been trending down or holding steady in recent weeks.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 6,151 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 7,715 cases statewide. A total of 62,373 Minnesotans who were infected with the novel coronavirus no longer need to be in isolation.

Confirmed cases have been reported in all of the state's 87 counties.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness and many lack symptoms.