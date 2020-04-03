Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Brad Sherman of Edina:

1 The Lickerish Quartet, “Lighthouse Spaceship.” This is a new single by a power-pop trio whose members were in Jellyfish. If you love the harmonies of Queen, the songwriting of Brian Wilson and the lushness of Borns, this is a must-add to your playlist.

2 “Echo in the Canyon.” Narrated by Jakob Dylan, this thoroughly enjoyable documentary about the rise of folk-rock in Laurel Canyon in the 1960s features a “covers concert” interspersed with great interviews with Roger McGuinn, David Crosby, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton and others.

3 The Who, “Who.” On their first LP in 13 years, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey lead the new Who through sophisticated songs about music plagiarism, rock relevance and world peace. There is plenty of anger, introspection, slashing guitar and retro Who rock sounds.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 Bob Dylan, “Murder Most Foul.” In the longest song of his long career, he salutes the triumphs of pop culture and the presidency of John F. Kennedy as sort of a lefthanded slap in the face to the current president. Only Dylan can deliver a 17-minute protest song in rhyming couplets.

2 “iHeart Living Room Concert” on Fox. This program had many special moments, including a playful Tim McGraw singing on the diving board of his backyard pool and Mariah Carey unleashing her whistle voice in a home studio. But the highlight was heavenly voiced Elvis Francois and graceful pianist William Robinson, two Mayo Clinic surgeons in scrubs, doing “Imagine” on Instagram.

3 Brandy Clark, “Your Life Is a Record.” For her third album, the Nashville ace offers a terrific breakup record. She gets songwriting great Randy Newman to duet on the lighthearted duet “Bigger Boat,” but sparkles on her own with tuneful melodies and brilliant wordplay like “I want to be the me I should have been when we were together” (in the single “Who You Thought I Was”).