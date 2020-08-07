Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

John McCauley of St. Paul:

1 Pat Bianchi Trio, Blue Note Live at Home Series. He's a fresh voice on the Hammond B-3. With former Joey DeFrancesco band standouts Paul Bollenback on guitar and Byron "Wookie" Landham on drums, they found their groove on the last track, a full-throttle version of Willie Nelson's "Crazy."

2 Cory Wong, "Driving With Dave Koz," YouTube. The Twin Cities guitar hero takes a ride with the smooth jazz sax superstar, in a format similar to Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." Koz's subjects (including Wong) share interesting behind-the-scenes tales. Also follow the link to Wong's "Friends at Sea" featuring Koz.

3 "Satan and Adam," Netflix. This 2019 documentary tells the story of the unlikely pairing of well pedigreed Harlem street musician Sterling "Mister Satan" Magee and Ivy League grad Adam Gussow, a man on an atypical musical journey. It's a sweet story of friendship, New York City in the 1980s and the power of the blues.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 Lizzo signs "first-look" TV deal with Amazon Studios. When she lived in Minneapolis, we knew what magical things she could accomplish on a shoestring budget. The world knows what a big personality, voice and vision she has. Can't wait to see what she can create — as a producer or star — with a Hollywood budget.

2 Lianne La Havas, "Lianne La Havas." On her third album, the London singer/guitarist realizes the promise Prince saw when he touted her debut. Evoking at turns Sade and Corinne Bailey Rae, La Havas chronicles the bittersweet arc of a relationship with her alluring jazzy/folkie sound.

3 "Black Pop Stans," rollingstone.com. Women of color talk about the blowback they've received for being fans of Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, K-pop, Justin Bieber and One Direction. Said one woman: "Being a fan of Taylor Swift has sometimes put me into an uncomfortable position where I have to question my Blackness."