Six cool recent things in music, from two points of view:

Erik Thompson, Bandbox Vinyl Club writer:

1 John Coltrane, "A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle." This recently discovered live recording features Coltrane leading a star-studded band through "A Love Supreme" in its entirety in 1965 at the Penthouse jazz club. This brilliant performance only adds to the grand majesty and celestial quality of the landmark record.

2 Jack White opens Third Man Records In London. To celebrate his first record shop/performance space outside the United States, the eccentric musician performed on the Soho rooftop of his friend, artist Damien Hirst, and kept the creative momentum going by releasing a new single, "Taking Me Back," his first new music in three years.

3 Halsey, "Saturday Night Live." Halsey highlighted both the light and dark edges of her brilliant new album, "If I Can't Have Love." "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" was set against a futuristic Tron-like backdrop conceived by director Michel Gondry, and a tender rendition of "Darling" featured Lindsey Buckingham on guitar.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 The Rolling Stones, "Unzipped." A repackaging of the book that accompanies the traveling archive show "Exhibitionism," this wonderful coffee table tome has prized historical photos, with commentaries on the Stones' blues roots, studio ways, sense of style, forays into film and stage designs. Mick, Keith, Charlie and Woody weigh in as do Buddy Guy, Don Was, Anna Sui, John Varvatos and Martin Scorsese. Of all the many Stones books, this well-rounded one provides behind-the-scenes satisfaction.

2 Wee Willie Walker, "Not in My Lifetime." This is the album he recorded days before he died in his sleep in 2019 at age 77. Cut in Oakland with the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, "Lifetime" is classic Willie Walker soul, a mix of grit and polish, with plenty of horns. Imagine a modern-day Otis Redding.

3 H.E.R., "For Anyone." With just voice, two electric pianos and electric bass, she delivered this sultry expression of sadness on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

