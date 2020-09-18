Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Bob Pickering of Eagan:

1 Dave Grohl video. There have been times over the years when I’ve said “I’m burnt out on Dave Grohl. He’s just everywhere and in everything.” Then he creates this fantastic song for a 10-year-old drummer/fan Nandi Bushell, and I’m reminded that A) I’m wrong and B) The world needs more Dave Grohl.

2 “Beastie Boys Story.” You’d think there wouldn’t be much more to say or learn about the Beastie Boys. Then along comes this phenomenal documentary. On stage, the two surviving members (Mike D and Ad-Roc) tell the story of the band, playing clips and giving a loving tribute to the late Adam Yauch.

3 Kay Hanley covering “Ah! Leah” on “The Isolation Jams.” There are a lot of great online “Jams” that have appeared since live music shut down in March. But who else — but this Letters to Cleo singer — would cover this early ’80s hit by one-hit wonder Donnie Iris?

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 Mickey Guyton, Academy of Country Music Awards. The ACMs got many things right (except a tie for entertainer of the year?!). Taylor Swift returning to her country roots (with “Betty”) was a highlight, but the high point was Guyton’s stunningly powerful “What Are You Going to Tell Her,” a power ballad about equality for women, delivered with just her voice and Keith Urban’s piano.

2 Tom Morello interview, pitchfork.com. The Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave/Nightwatchman guitar hero talks about what music — from Kiss and the Clash to Bruce Springsteen and Public Enemy — informed his own brand of protest music.

3 Jearlyn Steele, Tiny Porch Concert, St. Paul. Backed by her brother Billy Steele on electric piano, the splendid stylist with the irresistible personality took listeners to church and through classics by Carole King and Jennifer Holliday. Highlight: Her interpretation of “I Will Always Love You” was tender and delicate but cuddly, before exploding and then ending with grace.