Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Ron Elwood of Minneapolis:

1 The Band of Heathens' "Good Time Supper Club." America's best roots-rock/Americana band gets together every Tuesday, livestreaming on Facebook, YouTube, and bandofheathens.com, around 7:30 p.m., for free live music, stories and mixology tips. No better, more uplifting entertainment; no greater group of people and musicians.

2 The Hook and Ladder livestreaming concerts. This relatively new but venerable nonprofit Minneapolis venue is offering up a lineup of great (virtual) shows in June, some free, some for a reasonable charge. Support local favorites including the Jones Gang, Belfast Cowboys and Davina & the Vagabonds.

3 Dead & Company's "One More Saturday Night" concerts. Every Saturday night on Facebook, Dead & Company streams complete shows from the past. Every silver lining's got a touch of gray, but we will get by, we will survive!

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 Minnesota Musicians Against Hunger, "Bands for Cans." With 15 previously unreleased tracks, this is a terrific local-music sampler and fundraiser for Second Harvest Heartland. Standouts include Nur-D's post-disco party jam "Get in the Groove," Linda Peterson's delectably swingin' "If It Works Don't Fix It" and the late Jason Melek's fervent, saxophone-spiked soul ballad "Tell Me What It Takes."

2 Stokley featuring Snoop Dogg, "Vibrant." Set to an updated new jack swing groove, the St. Paul soul man's new single is irresistibly danceable, with Snoop instructing us how to do the steps.

3 Marshall Chapman, "Songs I Can't Live Without." With her soulful late-night whisper, the Nashville veteran delivers hauntingly minimalist, Southern simmered readings of classics. But she makes them feel brand new, even the swingin' "Don't Be Cruel" and the pandemic-perfect "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" with her inspiring spoken-word sermon and humming coda.