A man charged in the hit-and-run death of a woman who stepped out of his moving tow truck in south Minneapolis has been given a term of more than six years.

Jordan A. Jewell, 27, of Arden Hills, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court to a 6 1⁄ 4- year term in connection with the death of 42-year-old Stacy A. Morrison, of St. Paul, on Aug. 21, 2021.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Jewell is expected to serve slightly more than 31⁄ 2 years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Jewell was a probationary employee with Cedar Towing and was fired after the incident, a company spokeswoman said.

It is not clear why Morrison was in the tow truck.

Court records show Jewell has numerous other convictions in Minnesota including for theft and drug offenses. His driving history also includes convictions for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, operating a motorcycle without proper licensing and driving with a suspended license. Jewell's license was valid at the time of the alleged hit-and-run.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police and paramedics were sent to Bloomington Avenue S. and E. Lake Street, where Morrison was in the street and soon declared dead.

Surveillance video showed Jewell's truck heading south on Bloomington toward Lake shortly after 1 a.m., when the passenger door opened and Morrison "exited the moving tow truck and was then struck by the back tires," the complaint read.

Jewell drove off but returned "some minutes later" to within a block of the incident only to leave again, the complaint continued.

He told police he picked up Morrison and she soon got out as he kept driving. He denied being aware that he ran over her. When asked about returning to the scene, Jewell said he saw people gather there but didn't know why.