For the 50th anniversary issue of the Mpls.St.Paul magazine, editors Drew Wood and Stephanie March combed through 600 back issues of the magazine, representing about 72,000 pages and 60 million words of editorial content.

The result was a special half-century retrospective out on news stands now on how the magazine covered Minnesota personalities issues and institutions over the decades ranging from Prince to Rollerblades to the Mall of America.

The special issue reveals that founding publisher Jim Roberts first called the magazine "Zibeta," before it became "MPLS." and then finally "Mpls.St.Paul."

Don't worry, there is a mention of the 1991 Halloween blizzard.