A 23-year-old man received a 50-year term for shooting and wounding an Albert Lea, Minn., police officer and others during an eight-hour standoff at his apartment building in November 2020.

Devin M. Weiland was sentenced Tuesday in Freeborn County District Court after jurors convicted him of three counts of first-degree attempted murder, including one count of attempted murder of a police officer, and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Weiland is expected to serve the first 31 1⁄ 4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to prosecutors:

Weiland fired more than 80 rounds during the standoff on Nov. 29, 2020, including one that hit officer Kody Needham in the chest, where he was wearing a protective vest. He also shot an apartment complex resident in the arm and a neighbor in the leg as the man was driving past on his way to work.

Weiland told authorities that he made the initial report of gunfire or fireworks in the neighborhood that first brought police to his apartment building.

He eventually came out of his apartment and surrendered to officers. Weiland told police he thought they were going to take his guns. Three rifles and a shotgun were recovered by law enforcement from his apartment.

Needham has since left the Albert Lea Police Department to become an Otter Tail County sheriff's deputy.