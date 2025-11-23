5 takeaways from our investigation into the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Duluth

A small but rapidly growing church: The OALC is a conservative Christian revival movement that came to the U.S. with 19th-century settlers from Norway, Finland and Sweden.Only men hold leadership positions. The church is rapidly growing, and its emphasis on large families has created booms in places like Washington state and Duluth. According to church literature, members are to live simple, modest lives like Jesus did; television, music and dancing are seen as sinful, according to former members. In the OALC, they said, forgiveness is one of the most important acts one can perform.