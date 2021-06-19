Five people were shot in the Dinkytown neighborhood near the University of Minnesota Friday night, according to Minneapolis police.
Just before midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of 14th Ave SE. Officers found three men and two women had suffered noncritical gunshot wounds, police spokesman John Elder said. Two of the victims were grazed.
The five victims were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.
The suspect fled before police arrived, Elder said, adding that the shooting appeared to have happened outdoors.
Police are investigating.
RYAN FAIRCLOTH
