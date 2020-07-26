A victim from a shooting in Minneapolis nearly two weeks ago died this weekend, marking the city’s 38th homicide in 2020.

On July 13, the victim was in critical condition after being shot on the 2500 block of Golden Valley Road and taken to North Memorial Health Hospital.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said his department was notified Saturday night that the victim died, labeling it as a “delayed homicide.”

Meanwhile, police are investigating three separate shootings from Saturday that injured five people.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Plymouth Ave. A man with a noncritical gunshot wound was taken to North Memorial while a woman later arrived at HCMC with a gunshot noncritical gunshot wound. Police believe the two cases are related.

Ten minutes later, a ShotSpotter activation sent officers to the 1000 block of Logan Ave. N., where a man suffered a noncritical gunshot wound and a woman was grazed. The man was taken to HCMC while the woman was treated and released at the scene.

Earlier in the day, a man was shot, possibly in the area of Chicago and Franklin Ave, but he didn’t seek medical attention until shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers spoke to the victim at HCMC, where he was treated for a noncritical gunshot wound.

Elder said no arrests have been made in any of the cases.