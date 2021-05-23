Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 443 new COVID-19 cases, as the seven-day trend in new cases continued to fall.

At least 2.8 million Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and nearly 2.5 million have completed their vaccinations.

With the latest vaccinations, Minnesota is 63% of the way to its goal of vaccinating residents aged 16 or older.

So far, 598,766 Minnesotans have had confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 that were reported to state officials.

The Health Department reported seven additional deaths from complications of COVID-19 on Sunday.Of those who died, four lived in long-term care facilities, two in private homes, and one in a residential behavioral health facility. They were between the ages of 55 and 94.

Minnesota has recorded 7,370 COVID-19 fatalities since the first death was reported last March.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications of COVID that require medical attention.

The number of people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 complications increased by five on Sunday. The total, cumulative number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions stands just over 38,000.

