Weekend Weather Outlook

Mainly cloudy skies will continue across the region as we head through Saturday - but it won't be as windy! Morning temperatures start off around 30F with highs climbing into the low 40s.

Looking statewide, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with sunnier skies up in portions of northern Minnesota during the afternoon hours. There might be a spare shower or snow shower across southern Minnesota in the morning hours. Highs will range from the 30s across northern and central Minnesota to the 40s in the south.

As we head into Sunday, cooler air filters into Minnesota behind a cold front with 20s and 30s expected. Snow chances will exist throughout the day in northern areas with the chance of snow mainly during the morning the farther south you go. Oh, and breezy conditions return - so enjoy the break in the wind Saturday!

Here's the simulated radar between Midnight and 6 PM Sunday, showing the best chance that snow could reach the Twin Cities occurring during the morning hours, but snow could linger in portions of northern Minnesota throughout the day. In areas of northern Minnesota where that snow lingers we could see totals up to around an inch. The farther south you go, snowfall amounts will be minimal.

_______________________________________________

Drought Update

The latest Drought Monitor - released Thursday - once again shows some improvement across the state when it comes to the drought situation we have been in. All active drought categories (from abnormally dry through extreme) across the state saw improvement this week. We are still seeing areas of that extreme drought in the Arrowhead, but it now only covers 3.15% of the state. 28.11% of the state (across areas of southern Minnesota) are not in any drought category.

_______________________________________________

Early Look At Thanksgiving

It looks like a dry Thanksgiving is currently in the cards - but it'll be chilly. Highs are expected to reach the low 30s under partly cloudy skies, but with northwest winds between 10-15 mph will feel more like the teens.

_______________________________________________

Supernaturally Quiet Weather Into Next Week

By Paul Douglas

I'm staring out my window at a perpetual pile of leaves on my (bright green) back yard, wondering when winter will really kick in? We've seen brief spasms of cold and wind, but Old Man Winter continues to pull his punch.

Why so quiet? Blame (or thank) a "zonal" west to east wind flow aloft, responsible for rapid swings in temperature, but precious little moisture in recent weeks. A west wind is a dry wind for Minnesota. Until steering winds buckle and howl from New Mexico, tapping a deep well of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, any snowflakes will be decorative in nature.

A few spurts of sun should lure the mercury to 40 degrees or better today, but a chilly slap arrives Sunday on northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph at times. Flurries are possible - just enough to stop and stare. Monday goosebumps mellow by midweek as daytime highs reach the 40s, but Thanksgiving brings a Canadian breeze and highs near freezing. Summer was hot, autumn lukewarm. Winter is running late, but reality should set in soon.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Some sunshine. Wake up 30. High 41. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Flurries and hair-raising winds. Wake up 28. High 35. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 20-40 mph.

MONDAY: Bright sunshine, coat-worthy. Wake up 18. High 31. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Wake up 24. High 45. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny peeks, cooler breeze kicks in. Wake up 36. High 42. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Some sun. Mashed potato drifts. Wake up 19. High 30. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase, flurries up north. Wake up 22. High 38. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 20th

*Length Of Day:9 hours, 21 minutes, and36 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 8 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight? December 3rd (8 hours, 58 minutes, and 44 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At Or After 7:30 AM: November 30th (7:30 AM)

*Earliest Sunsets Of The Year: 4:31 PM between December 5th and December 14th

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 20th

1996: Heavy snowfall accumulations of four to eight inches blanket much of Central Minnesota. Some of the heavier amounts included 8 inches at Montevideo and Gaylord, along with 7 inches at St. James, Mankato, Madison and Stewart. Six inches was reported in the Twin Cities and Glenwood.

1953: Freezing rain hits parts of Minnesota. 3 inches of ice accumulates on wires at telephone wires at Lake Benton.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

The system that moved into the Pacific Northwest for Friday will only produce scattered areas of rain and snow from the Northwest to the Northern Plains Saturday. The lingering cold front across Florida will help produce more showers and storms. By the overnight hours Saturday showers will be possible from the Mid-Mississippi River Valley to the Great Lakes.

Through Sunday, the heaviest snow will fall out across portions of the northern Rockies where snowfall totals up to a half a foot or so will be possible. Rainfall up to an inch will be possible across portions of southern Florida and into the Ohio River Valley.

_______________________________________________

The hail-proof house? These Minnesotans are working on it

More from the Star Tribune: "Severe weather has haunted Bradley Heino like some celestial ectoplasm in a horror movie.Since 2008, the heavens opened up on three occasions over the same house he lived in for 22 years in Minneapolis' northwest suburbs, raining golf ball-sized hail that shredded his shingles and his nerves.Fed up with having to deal with cyclical insurance claims as he rebuilt his roof — not to mention the noise, debris and disruption that comes with living in an on-again, off-again construction site — Heino decided after the last storm hit in 2016 that he needed to live in a hail-proof house."

Comet Leonard still might become 2021's brightest

More from EarthSky: "A much-anticipated comet is brightening and still might become 2021's brightest comet. Astronomer Greg Leonard discovered the comet that now bears his name – C/2021 A1 (Leonard) – on January 3, 2021, at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona. Astronomers reported then that discovery images showed a tail for the comet, suggesting we might see a nice tail as Comet Leonard draws closer to the Earth and sun. The comet is now between the orbits of Mars and Earth, heading inward. Comets are typically brightest around the time they're closest to the sun. And Comet Leonard will reach perihelion, its closest point to the sun, around January 3, 2022.And what about the comet's closest approach to Earth? NASA/JPL estimates that Comet Leonard's closest approach to Earth will be on December 12, 2021, at around 13:54 UTC. It'll pass Earth at the extremely safe distance of 21,687,279 miles (34,902,292 km)."

Climate change arrives in Connecticut, imperiling coastal towns like Groton

More from the Philadelphia Inquirer: "Along the banks of the Mystic River in Groton, Zell Steever points to landmarks he doesn't expect to survive climate change.A row of buildings across the water. A gleaming new structure at the end of Gravel Street. Handsome clapboard houses with wide lawns, many dating back to the mid-19th century. All are in danger, says Steever, a white-bearded environmentalist who chairs Groton's resilience and sustainability task force.Around the corner, West Main Street bustles with New England charm. Visitors step into boutique clothing stores, shop for books and eat doughnuts in the September sun."Oh, by the way," Steever says, gesturing widely, "this will all be underwater.""

_______________________________________________

