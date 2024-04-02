Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde is credited with saying, "Conversation about the weather is the last refuge of the unimaginative." What he allegedly said is, "Consistency is the last refuge of the unimaginative." No matter, the damage has been done. During these times when we can't seem to agree on anything, talking about weather can be a welcome relief. Even in April.

Some of us will wake up to a little slush, heavier over the St. Croix River Valley and far southeastern Minnesota. Wisconsin is a winter wonderland with more than a foot of heavy, concrete-like slush piling up from near Madison to Green Bay. You hate to see it.

With flurries giving way to sputtering sunshine on Wednesday a strong contrast in pressure will whip up 40 mph wind gusts — the windiest day of the week. Thursday should be sunnier for the Twins home opener, with less wind and afternoon highs near 50 degrees. We've seen much worse.

Temperatures mellow with a few 60s next week. The best chance of a free lawn watering: Sunday.