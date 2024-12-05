I’m dreaming of a fiscally solvent Christmas. And a little snow would be a nice touch.
Douglas: 40 likely for weekend as warmer air sets in
Whether this Christmas will be a “white” one remains to be seen.
“Paul, what happened to Minnesota winters?” Sasha wrote on social media. “We now have to cross our fingers for a white Christmas. It’s sad.”
A white Christmas is rare in St. Louis, Nashville and New York. But Minne-snowda? There was 20 inches of snow on the ground on Dec. 25, 1983. That was the winter when 98.6 inches fell, the most on record.
Statistically, 7 out of 10 Christmases are “white” (an inch or more on the ground) in the metro, and closer to 100% up north.
Last year it was 54 degrees in the metro on Christmas Day. In 2022, there was 10 inches on the ground for Santa at MSP. All or nothing, it seems. Six of the past 10 Christmases have been white, but many years we come right down to the wire.
This may be one of those years. The European model predicts nine days above freezing between today and Dec. 20. We should hit 40 this weekend. No big piles of slush anytime soon.
Lately we’ve seen more slushy snow in March and April. Yes, Paul, timing is everything, right?
