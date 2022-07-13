Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 4-year-old boy operating an ATV crashed and died on a public road in central Minnesota, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday just south of Buckman on E. 83rd Street near Hwy. 25, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office said.

The 4-year-old, from nearby Pierz, was operating the ATV and had a 6-year-old boy riding along, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The driver lost control on the gravel road," a Sheriff's Office statement read, "Prior to the ATV rolling, the passenger jumped off the machine. The 4-year-old ... was ejected, and life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene."

The 6-year-old suffered minor cuts and bruises, the Sheriff's Office added. The boys' identities have yet to be released.

"This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel involved," Said Sheriff Shawn Larsen.

The Sheriff's Office has not said whether anyone was nearby supervising the boys.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, children younger than 10 must be on private property and have the property owner's permission in order to operate an ATV