Local families breathed new life into old campers.

1972 Scamp

Owners: Nadia Haddad and Ryan Fall.

Size: 13 feet, about 1,200 pounds. Paid: $500.

Makeover: About $1,000 and 40 hours of work, including reupholstering, rewiring and installing new cork flooring and tires.

The editors of Family Handyman magazine refurbished a 1972 Avion Voyageur for its latest issue.

1972 Avion Voyageur

Owners: Family Handyman magazine.

Size: 31 feet, about 4,500 pounds. Paid: $6,800.

Makeover: Also around $6,800, done over three months by multiple workers, who rebuilt most of the interior and replaced electrical lines, lights, appliances, cabinets, flooring and tires.

provided Airstream camper, Betsy Vork-Howell

1959 Airstream Tradewind

Owner: Betsy Vork-Howell

Size: 24 feet, 3,000 pounds. Paid: $2,500.

Makeover: Between $5,000 and $8,000 over nine years, which involved “everything but the plumbing.”

provided Holiday camper, Paul Creager

1966 Holiday Rambler Trav’ler

Owner: Paul Creager and family.

Size: 22 feet, 3,800 pounds. Paid: $1,250.

Makeover: About $1,000, with a new air-conditioning unit and about 100 hours of labor, including stripping exterior paint and resealing seams.