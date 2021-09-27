4 simple snack recipes for your next cocktail party
Mini Bean Cakes
Serves 4 to 6 as appetizers.
Note: You can use any variety of beans, but it's best to focus on a single variety. When mixed, the beans turn a somewhat off-putting gray color. Not to worry, they taste great. Serve these warm.From Beth Dooley.
• 2 c. cooked beans, drained
• 1 to 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice, or to taste
• Several dashes hot sauce
• Salt and cracked pepper to taste
• 1/4 c. finely chopped green onions
• 2 tbsp. finely chopped cilantro
• 1/2 c. rolled oats
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
In a food processor, pulse together the beans, lime juice, hot sauce and salt and pepper to taste. Pulse in the green onions and cilantro.
Put oats in a shallow dish. Using your hands, shape the bean mixture into small patties and dip each side into the oats before putting on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 7 minutes or until they begin to look firm. Flip and continue baking until firm and cooked through, about 8 to 10 more minutes.
Curried Nuts
Makes 2 1/2 cups.
From "The Big Book of Appetizers," by Meredith Deeds.
• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil
•2 tsp. curry powder
• 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper, or to taste
• 2 tbsp. sugar
• 1 tsp. salt
• 2 1/2 c. almonds, cashews or pecans (or a combination)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, curry powder, cayenne, sugar and salt. Add nuts and toss to coat. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake, stirring occasionally, for 12 to 15 minutes, until the nuts are toasted and fragrant.
Spicy Marinated Feta Cubes
Serves 6.
Note: This recipe needs to be prepared in advance to give it time to chill. From "The Big Book of Appetizers," by Meredith Deeds.
•10 oz. feta cheese, cut into 1/2-in. cubes
•1/2 c. extra-virgin olive oil
•3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
• 1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced
• 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
•1/2 tsp. oregano
Directions
Combine feta, olive oil, lemon juice, chile, garlic and oregano in a medium bowl. Cover and chill for 2 hours or overnight.
Warm Rosemary Olives
Makes about 2 cups.
From "The Big Book of Appetizers," by Meredith Deeds.
• 1 1⁄2 c. (12 oz.) mixed olives
• 2 (1-in.) strips lemon zest
• 2 (1-in,) strips orange zest
• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
•1/2 c. extra-virgin olive oil
Directions
In a medium saucepan, combine olives, lemon zest, orange zest, rosemary, garlic, red pepper flakes and olive oil and heat over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, for 8 to 10 minutes, until fragrant, being careful not to brown the garlic. Serve warm.