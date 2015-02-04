PECAN-CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Makes about 3 dozen cookies.

Note: This recipe must be prepared in advance. Almonds, walnuts or peanuts can be used in place of pecans. To toast pecans, preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spread pecans in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet and bake, stirring occasionally, until they are fragrant and toasted, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven, let cool, coarsely chop, and reserve. Adapted from “Williams-Sonoma Comfort Food” by Rick Rodgers (Oxmoor House, 2009).

• 2 1/4 c. flour

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. kosher salt

• 1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 2/3 c. granulated sugar

• 2/3 c. firmly packed light brown sugar

• 1 egg

• 1 egg yolk

• 2 tbsp. light corn syrup

• 2 tsp. vanilla extract

• 12 oz. semisweet chocolate, chopped into 1/2-inch chunks (or chips)

• 1 c. pecans, toasted and coarsely chopped (see Note)

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt.

In a bowl of an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat butter until creamy, about 1 minute. Add granulated sugar and brown sugar and beat until light and creamy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add egg and egg yolk and mix until thoroughly combined. Add corn syrup and vanilla extract and mix until thoroughly combined, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Reduce speed to low and gradually add flour mixture, scraping down sides of bowl as needed and mixing until just combined. Stir in chopped chocolate (or chips) and chopped pecans. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 2 hours or up to 6 hours.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Drop rounded tablespoonfuls of dough onto prepared baking sheets, spacing them about 1 inch apart. Bake until lightly browned, about 9 to 11 minutes, rotating baking sheets halfway through baking. Remove from oven and cool 2 minutes, then transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool a bit more.

THOMAS KELLER’s CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Makes about 2 1/2 dozen cookies.

Note: Adapted from “Ad Hoc at Home” (Artisan, 2009) by Thomas Keller.

• 2 1/3 c. plus 1 tbsp. flour

• 3/4 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. kosher salt

• 5 oz. 55 percent chocolate, cut into chip-size pieces (about 1 c.)

• 5 oz. 70 to 72 percent chocolate, cut into chip-size pieces (about 1 c.)

• 1/2 lb. (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces, divided

• 3/4 c. granulated sugar

• 1 c. packed dark brown sugar

• 2 eggs

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt.

Working in several batches, place chopped chocolate in a fine-mesh basket strainer and shake to remove any chocolate “dust,” discarding small fragments.

In a bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed, beat half the butter until fairly smooth, about 1 minute. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar and remaining butter, and beat until mixture is light and creamy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition and scraping down sides of bowl as necessary. Reduce speed to low, add flour mixture and mix until just incorporated. Stir in chocolate.

Scoop dough into generous golf ball-size mounds (about 2 tablespoons) onto prepared baking sheets, spacing them at least 2 inches apart. Bake until tops are no longer shiny, about 12 minutes, rotating baking sheets halfway through baking. Remove from oven and cool 2 minutes, then transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

THE BEST CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Makes about 6 dozen cookies.

Note: Rolled oats are also known as old fashioned oats. In place of butterscotch chips, consider adding 1 cup of toasted, chopped pecans in place. (To toast pecans, preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spread pecans in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet and bake, stirring occasionally, until they are fragrant and toasted, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven, let cool, coarsely chop, and reserve.) From Scott Rohr of St. Paul.

• 2 c. flour

• 2 1/2 c. rolled oats

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 1 c. granulated sugar

• 1 c. golden brown sugar, firmly packed

• 2 eggs

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1 (10-oz.) bag bittersweet chocolate chips

• 1 (11.5.-oz.) bag milk chocolate chips

• 1 (11.-oz.) bag butterscotch chips, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

In large bowl, whisk together flour, oats, salt, baking powder and baking soda.

In the bowl of an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat butter until creamy, about 1 minute. Add granulated sugar and brown sugar and beat until light and creamy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add vanilla extract and mix until thoroughly combined. Reduce speed to low, add flour mixture and mix until just combined. Stir in bittersweet chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips (and butterscotch chips or toasted pecans, optional). Scoop dough into 3/4 tablespoon balls onto prepared baking sheets, spacing them about 2 inches apart. Bake until lightly brown, about 8 to 9 minutes; do not overbake. Remove from oven and cool 2 minutes, then transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

EDUOARD’S CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Makes about 4 dozen cookies.

Note: This recipe must be prepared in advance. From “Baking Chez Moi” by Dorie Greenspan (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2014).

• 3 1/2 c. flour

• 1 1/4 tsp. fine sea salt

• 3/4 tsp. baking soda

• 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 1 c. granulated sugar

• 1 c. lightly packed brown sugar

• 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

• 2 eggs

• 12 oz. bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped (or 2 c. chocolate chips)

• 1 1/2 c. almond or hazelnut flour

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder.

In a bowl of an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat butter until creamy, about 1 minute. Add granulated sugar and brown sugar and beat until light and creamy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add vanilla extract and mix until thoroughly combined. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing for 1 minute after each egg goes in. Reduce speed to low and add flour mixture in 4 to 5 additions, mixing only until each addition is just incorporated. Add chocolate and almond flour (or hazelnut flour) and mix until just combined. Divide dough in half, wrap each piece in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (and up to 3 days).

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Scoop dough into golf ball-size mounds (about 1 1/2 tablespoons) onto prepared baking sheets, spacing them about 2 inches apart. Bake for 8 minutes and then, using a clean metal spatula, gently press each mound down just a little; rotate baking sheets and bake until cookies are pale brown, about 7 to 8 minutes. (They’ll still be slightly soft in the center, but that’s fine — they’ll firm up as they cool.) Remove from oven and cool 2 minutes, then transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.