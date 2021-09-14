Four people found shot to death in an SUV that was abandoned in western Wisconsin are all from the St. Paul area, said a brother to two of the victims and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said they were alerted Sunday afternoon by a 911 caller to the black SUV with Minnesota plates left in a cornfield off a rural road near the town hall on County Road VVV in the Town of Sheridan, about 65 miles east of St. Paul.

The Sheriff's Office's disclosed details of the discovery Monday night, more than 30 hours later, in a posting on Facebook that also said there may have been a second dark-colored SUV traveling with the abandoned vehicle.

No arrests have been announced.

Zach Pettus, of St. Paul, said Tuesday that the Dunn County Sheriff's Office informed his family that among the dead were his brother, Matthew Pettus, 26, and half-sister Jasmine C. Sturm, 30, both of St. Paul. Authorities told him the others killed were Sturm's boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley, of Stillwater, a close friend of Sturm's.

"We knew something was wrong when [Sturm] didn't respond to our messages," Pettus said, adding that she and Foreman left the five children they were raising behind at their St. Paul home. "We have an idea who did it, but I don't know if I should say something now."

Pettus said there is nothing that he knows about any of the four victims that would make him think anything like this was possible.

"This is a freak thing that never should have happened," he said. "There is nothing that indicated this would have happened."

At the time of his death, Matthew Pettus was working at Shamrocks bar and restaurant in St. Paul, and Sturm was an office assistant for the Fields law firm in Minnetonka, Zach Pettus said.

Shamrocks manager Katie Schille said that Sturm also held a second job at the W. 7th Street dining spot.

"We're having a dinner tonight with all the employees," Schille said.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd has scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the County Justice Center in Menomonie.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these victims," Bygd said. "I wish we could release more details of our investigation but we have to balance the public's desire to know the details with running the risk of harming our investigation and losing evidence for building a good homicide case."

The Sheriff's Office said that other agencies involved in the investigation are the County Medical Examiner's Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Justice crime lab. The list did not include any agencies from Minnesota.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information about the deaths to call investigators at 1-715-232-1348.

