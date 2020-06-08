3M has filed a lawsuit that names a “ringleader” in attempts to fraudulently sell its 3M N95 breathing masks that protect against the COVID-19 virus.

The Maplewood-based company’s recent federal court filing against Preventative Wellness Consultants LLC of Columbus, Ohio, alleges that the company made a smaller company its agent in trying to sell millions of N95 masks at inflated prices. Utah-based RX2live tried to sell masks to a California health care system at several times their list price.

The connection of Preventative Wellness and RX2live came to light during 3M’s investigation of RX2live in an earlier price-gouging lawsuit, a 3M statement said. 3M discovered that RX2live planned to get N95 masks from Preventative Wellness, according to 3M.

“Preventative Wellness was a ringleader in representing to RX2live and others that they represented 3M and had access to 3M brand N95 respirators,” 3M said in a statement. “3M has no relationship with Preventative Wellness or Rx2Live.”

3M described Preventative Wellness, LLC as “a national health care network which consists of independent consultants ranging from LPNs, licensed physicians, medical reps, and other healthcare professionals who are willing to reach out to hospitals, urgent care, government agencies, and physician offices to provide needed tests and PPE [personal protective equipment] supplies.”

Preventative Wellness did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit charges that Preventative Wellness told others that its N95 masks came directly from 3M, implying it was a 3M wholesale distributor. That is not true, 3M said.

Exhibits in the lawsuit show marketing materials that Preventative Wellness allegedly provided to RX2live. The materials describe 10 million N95 face masks “direct from 3M,” selling at $4.95 each. The offer came with the provision that a customer must make “payment in full before order can be placed. Payment is held in escrow until the order is completed.”

3M charged that Preventative Wellness attempted to hide its role in the alleged price gouging scheme by making all parties to any sale sign a nondisclosure agreement.

In its suit, 3M asks for a court order that stops Preventative Wellness from claiming ties to 3M in order to sell masks. It also asks the court judge to make Preventative Wellness pay for court costs and to pay three times normal damages from any money it profitted from its scheme. 3M says the the money will be donated to a COVID-19 charitable organization of 3M’s choice.