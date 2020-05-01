Minnesota antiviral mask maker 3M has filed five more lawsuits in its campaign to stop price gouging and fraud in the sales of its N95 mask. The mask is the most effective protection against transmission of the unique COVID-19 coronavirus that spawned the current pandemic.

Attempts to trade on public fear of the virus, which has now killed more Americans than the Vietnam War, led to a number of scam sales of N95 masks.

In the latest of 10 lawsuits filed in April, 3M charged businesses and an individual in Florida, Indiana and Wisconsin with falsely claiming business relationships with 3M that allowed them to sell millions — and in one case billions — of nonexistent masks to state agencies. N95 masks remain in critically short supply as health care workers treat victims and businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies and food processors try to provide essential services to the country in close quarters.

In the three Florida cases and one Indiana case filed late Thursday, and a Wisconsin lawsuit filed on Tuesday, 3M said it “is seeking injunctive relief to require the companies to cease illegal activities,” including false claims of business relationships with 3M.

3M said it will donate any damages recovered to COVID-19-related nonprofit organizations.

The latest round of 3M suits claim that businesses based in Atlanta, St. Petersburg, and Orlando tried to sell Florida emergency management agencies millions of nonexistent N95 masks at inflated prices two to nearly five times higher than list price.

In Indiana, 3M alleged that an individual and two business affiliated with him told state officials he had access to up to 5 billion N95 masks.

In Wisconsin, a company claiming an affiliation with 3M allegedly told state officials it could sell up to 250,000 masks for double the normal price if the state would sign a nondisclosure agreement.

In each case, state officials told 3M, the company said in a Friday news release.

“We are grateful that in each of these cases, the false offers were reported to 3M, and the attempts to deceive public officials did not succeed,” said Ivan Fong, 3M Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary.