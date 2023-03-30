A 42-year-old woman has received a 36-year term for fatally stabbing a man with scissors in his northern Minnesota camper and setting it on fire last summer.

Crystal M. Wilson, of Deer River, Minn., was sentenced Tuesday in Itasca County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson in connection with the death of 59-year-old Bradley Keith Reymann on July 18 in Ball Club, about 20 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

With credit for time in jail since her arrest, Wilson is expected to serve roughly 23⅓ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Reymann's online obituary said he served in the Army with the 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, N.C. After his discharge, he worked as a journeyman for various power companies in several states.

According to the charges:

Police responded to a report of a fire behind Harwood's store and saw a camper engulfed in flames and Reymann on the ground nearby with severe burns on a hand and arms. The officer detected no pulse and saw puncture wounds to Reymann's back and arms.

A man told the Sheriff's Office that he had been living with Wilson until he kicked her out. He said he saw Wilson covered in blood on the day of the camper fire. He said the two of them watched the camper burn, and she said, "He will not be able to hurt anybody again," the charges read.

Wilson told law enforcement she went to a powwow in Ball Club on July 17 and used methamphetamine and drank alcohol that day. She said she then went to Reymann's camper in search of more meth or alcohol.

At some point while with Reymann, she said, she feared he was going to attack her with a butcher knife so she stabbed him multiple times with scissors. Wilson said she found a lighter and ignited curtains and a blanket.