A child in Mankato was killed early Friday during overnight thunderstorms that left more than 60,000 people in Minnesota and Wisconsin without power.

The 4-year-old girl died when a tree branch fell on an occupied tent in Land of Memories Park, according to the city of Mankato. Officers responded to a report of a fallen tree at 2:30 a.m., and found the girl with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Other family members in the tent were unharmed.

The family of three was at the park for the Mankato Annual Traditional Powwow, said powwow organizer Dave Brave Heart. The girl, Nytalia, was excited to wear her new jingle dress and participate in the jingle dress special, a traditional healing dance.

Brave Heart declined to provide the girl's last name, citing the family's privacy. Mankato police said they did not plan to ID her for 24 hours.

The family plans to remain at the park with spiritual and community leaders while they grieve, Brave Heart said.

"They're going to stay for the rest of the powwow, that's what their daughter would want," he said. "Everybody on the pow wow grounds have been going over there and paying their respects to the family. That's pretty powerful — we're all impacted by this."

A jingle dress dance and a blanket dance to fundraise for the family will be held over the weekend.

Brave Heart said organizers have already been criticized for not canceling the powwow, a three-day event which has been held since 1972, according to Explore Minnesota.

"The family does not want that," he said. "They want to honor their daughter, to be able to create some kind of healing memory."

The storms hit the Twin Cities metro hardest, according to Xcel Energy, which said in a morning news release that more than 300 workers were responding and more would be added throughout the day. About 35,000 customers were still without power late Friday morning.

National Weather Service Twin Cities Meteorologist Chris O'Brien said much of the metro-area damage ran from Savage to Eagan.

"We had a lot of wind damage ... trees down, trees uprooted," he said.

School was canceled for three South Washington County Schools without power, including Nuevas Fronteras Spanish Immersion, Pullman Elementary and Hillside Elementary.

Stillwater Area Public Schools were closed for in-person learning or delayed for two hours due to the storm. School was closed at nearby St. Croix Prep.

Storms like these in September are not uncommon, as severe weather season generally lasts until late September or early October, O'Brien said.

In restoring power, Xcel prioritizes threats to public safety, such as live downed wires, as well as what will restore power to the greatest number of people, according to the release.

To report an outage, call 1-800-895-1999 or text 'OUT' to 98936.

Zoë Jackson • 612-673-7112