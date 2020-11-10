A 3-year-old boy died on Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Cloquet, authorities said, and a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Onamia, Minn., was booked at the Carlton County jail. The Cloquet Police Department said she is awaiting formal charges of criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicle operation and two counts of child endangerment.

Police discovered a 2004 Chevy Impala that had apparently left the road, hit a tree and "split in half" about 4:30 p.m. Sunday near the east end of White Pine Trail. The boy died at the scene; the driver was briefly hospitalized and released before she was booked into jail.

"Early indications are that speed and impairment are potential factors," according to the Cloquet Police Department. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

Brooks Johnson