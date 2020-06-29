A two-vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota has left a 3-year-old boy dead and others injured, authorities said Sunday.

The collision occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday in Evergreen Township, roughly 20 miles east of Detroit Lakes, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office said.

A pickup truck and an SUV collided at the intersection of County Road 151 and 440th Street, sending the pickup rolling into the ditch, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The 3-year-old, identified by family as Hank Engle, was declared dead at the scene.

The boy’s father, pickup driver Kristopher L. Engle, 34, of nearby Frazee, and three others with him were taken to hospitals with unspecified injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The SUV’s driver, 29-year-old Chad R. Bladow, of Lake Park, Minn., and others with him were treated at the scene for their injuries.

Authorities haven’t explained the circumstances that led to the collision.