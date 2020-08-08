At least three people were shot and wounded and one was stabbed overnight Friday in Minneapolis, police said.

At 5:15 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a home in the 2100 block of S. Pillsbury Avenue on a report of a stabbing during a domestic dispute.

A man suffering from wounds “associated with an edged weapon” was taken to HCMC with critical injuries, Elder said. Another man was arrested and jailed in connection with the case.

At 2:52 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a home the 2900 block of NE. Tyler Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man “reported that he was a victim of a robbery nearby but couldn’t say where,” police spokesman John Elder said in a news release. “Additional evidence at the scene was not explainable by the victim.”

The man was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. He is expected to survive.

At 1:52 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3500 block of S. Columbus Avenue on a report of a shooting. They found a man in his 20s who had been shot at least twice. He is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, police were called when a bullet grazed a man in the head in the 100 block of 15th Street, police said.

The man was standing outside with friends when they heard several shots. The man’s hat was knocked off and he felt pain in his head. He was taken to HCMC for treatment of a graze wound. No arrests have been made in the case.

Paramedics and police also responded to a report of a deceased man at N. 10th Street and Hawthorne Avenue downtown at 8:20 p.m. Friday. Foul play is not suspected in the 50-year-old man’s death, but an investigation continues.

Minneapolis has had 43 homicides so far this year, the latest being the death of a prematurely born girl whose mother was shot and killed last month in Minneapolis.

Four-week-old Leneesha LaDell Columbus died exactly one month after her mother, Leneesha H. Columbus, 27, was shot while sitting in an SUV near the memorial to George Floyd.

The infant’s father, Zachary Robinson, 27, of Minneapolis, is charged in both deaths.