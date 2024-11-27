You’re still eating leftover turkey, but the holidays loom large. Parties, gift-shopping, school programs, recitals, family gatherings — there’s really no time to cook.
3 recipes to help you through the busy holiday season
Facing the hectic season won’t be a problem with these quick, easy and tasty recipes.
But there is! Here are three quick and easy recipes you can hustle to the table in 30 minutes or less. Relax, take a deep breath and know that dinner is served.
Crispy–Garlicky Sheet Pan Grilled Cheese
Serves 4.
Making grilled cheese for more than one can be tricky. Here, the sheet pan does the work; the sandwiches are ready all at once. Try our suggested fillings or just enjoy them plain in all their gooey deliciousness. From Beth Dooley.
- ¼ c. butter, softened
- 8 slices bread, cook’s choice
- 8 slices Gruyère and/or Cheddar cheese
- ¼ to ½ c. fillings, such as sliced pickled peppers, sliced cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade or sauerkraut or kimchee
Directions
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper.
Spread the butter to the edge of 4 slices of bread. Place the slices butter-side down on the sheet pan. Top with the sliced cheese and add a layer of the filling, then top with the remaining slices of bread.
Put the pan in the oven and cook until the butter is thoroughly melted and bottom slices are turning golden and the cheese is melting, about 8 to 10 to minutes. Flip the sandwiches. Continue cooking until the top layer of bread begins to turn golden and the cheese is melted.
Turn the oven to broil and toast the top layer, watching closely, this goes quickly, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the bread and toast the other side, about 15 to 20 seconds or so.
Remove, cut and serve.
Quick Skillet Chicken with Lemon, Tahini and Warm Spices
Serves 4 to 6.
A simple marinade of pantry staples — lemon, tahini, olive oil and a little honey — keeps the chicken moist and becomes the sauce for finishing the dish. Serve on a bed of dark greens or cooked rice. From Beth Dooley.
- ¼ c. fresh lemon juice
- ¼ c. tahini
- 1 tbsp. honey
- 2 tbsp. olive oil, plus extra for skillet
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, about 6 oz. each
- Pinch coarse salt
- Pinch freshly ground black pepper
- 3 tbsp. chopped parsley or cilantro (or a mix)
- Lemon slices for garnish
Directions
In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon, tahini, honey and olive oil. Measure out ½ of the mixture into a separate bowl. This is to sauce the chicken after it’s cooked. If it seems too thick, whisk in a little water.
Season the chicken with salt and pepper and pound with the flat edge of a knife to even out the width a bit. Put the chicken into the bowl of marinade and turn to coat.
Film a heavy skillet with more oil and set over high heat. When the oil begins to ripple, add the chicken, reduce the heat to medium and cook, flipping after about 5 to 7 minutes, and continuing, until cooked through, about 10 to 15 minutes. (The chicken should reach 165 on an instant-read thermometer when done.)
Remove the chicken from the skillet, set on a cutting board to rest for about 10 minutes. Slice the meat in long strokes against the grain. Serve on a bed of greens or rice, garnished with a drizzle of sauce, chopped herbs and a few thinly sliced lemons. Pass additional sauce on the side.
One-Pot Pasta with Sausage, Tomatoes and Spinach
Serves 4 to 6.
You only need one pot for this simple pasta. The sausage adds the seasoning, the onions turn sweetly golden, cherry tomatoes burst into a luscious sauce. A squeeze of lemon at the end livens things up. From Beth Dooley.
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 1 lb. ground Italian sausage
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
- 5 to 6 c. chicken stock
- Water as needed
- 1 lb. pasta of choice
- 1 large handful fresh spinach
- 4 oz. shredded provolone or mozzarella cheese
- Lemon juice, to taste
- Chopped parsley, for garnish
Directions
Film a large heavy pot or Dutch oven with the oil and set over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until it turns limp and golden, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the sausage, breaking apart with a spatula until it crumbles, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and the stock, scraping up the bottom of the pan to release browned bits that stick to the bottom. Bring to a boil.
Add the pasta, stirring well and continue boiling for about 4 to 5 minutes. Turn the heat down to a brisk simmer, stirring to keep the pasta from sticking to the bottom of the pot. If the sauce becomes too thick and the pasta begins to stick, stir in water, about ¼ cup at a time. Simmer until the sauce is mostly absorbed and the pasta is tender, about 15 minutes.
Turn off the heat and stir in the spinach, then stir in the cheese. Add lemon juice to taste. Serve garnished with the chopped parsley.
Beth Dooley is the author of “The Perennial Kitchen.” Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.
